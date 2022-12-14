Community heroes praised at Carlow’s Pride of Place awards

By Suzanne Pender

A NIGHT of celebration saw communities lauded and thanked for their extraordinary efforts in Carlow’s Pride of Place awards 2022. The awards ceremony was held in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, with many prizes given out to hard-working groups and communities.

The overall winner in the towns and villages category was the community of Clonegal and the overall winner in the estates category was Sleaty Park View Residents’ Association. Both awards were announced by the interim chief executive of Carlow Co Council Michael Rainey.

Awards were presented by the cathaoirleach of the council cllr Brian O’Donoghue, deputy mayor of Carlow Municipal District cllr Tom O’Neill, cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District cllr Charlie Murphy and cathaoirleach of Muinebheag Municipal District cllr Arthur McDonald.

In his opening address, cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue praised the communities, stating: “Collectively and individually, you have had another fantastic year. I have had the opportunity as cathaoirleach to visit most of the towns and villages in the county and see first hand the fruits of your labour. I am proud to live in a beautiful, well-cared for county.”

The Michael Deering Cup was presented to the Cairdeas Centre in Tullow by Pat Deering in recognition of its outstanding work.

The individual award was presented to Trudi Shannon of Tinryland Tidy Towns in recognition of her hard work and dedication over the years (see panel opposite). This award was presented by Eileen Doyle, representative of the Carlow Public Participation Network secretariat, which sponsored the award.

Mr Rainey congratulated everyone who participated in Carlow’s Pride of Place initiative.

“The purpose of this event is to acknowledge the commitment and hard work being done by all of you and to celebrate with you your contribution to the enhancement of your community and environment and the creation of civic pride. Carlow is very fortunate to have so many vibrant and dedicated people within our communities.”

Carlow Co Council presented over 60 prizes to community groups throughout the county. Categories included towns and villages, estates, community garden, front garden, commercial premises, individual and youth awards.

[PANEL]

PRIZE WINNERS

Cathaoirleach’s awards: Askea Lawns Residents’ Association; Bagenalstown Tidy Towns; Clonmore Tidy Towns; Michael Collins Park Residents’ Association; and St Mullins Tidy Towns

Michael Deering Cup: Cairdeas Centre, Tullow

Towns and Villages up to 250 population: 1) Rathanna Community Group; 2) Ballinabranna, Milford and Raheendoran Development Group; 3) Ballymurphy Tidy Towns

Towns and Villages 250-750 population: 1) Clonegal Tidy Towns; 2) Ballon Tidy Towns; 3) Myshall Tidy Towns

Towns and Villages 750-plus population: 1) Leighlinbridge Tidy Towns; 2) Tullow Tidy Towns; 3) Borris Tidy Towns

Community garden: 1) Biodiversity Garden, Hacketstown; 2) New Oak kids’ area; 3) Community Garden, Rathvilly

Front garden: 1) Joyce Tyndall, Maple Drive; 2) Frank Murphy, Moyacomb Meadows; 3) Jennifer O’Neill, Carrig Rua

Commercial premises: 1) Cullen’s Family Butchers, Leighlinbridge; 2) The Green Lemon, Rathvilly; 3) Joyce’s pub, Borris

Carlow Municipal District, small housing estates: 1) Sleaty Park View Residents’ Association; 2) Carrig Rua Residents’ Association; 3) Oaklawn Residents’ Association

Medium housing estates: 1) Mount Leinster Park Residents’ Association; 2) Kernanstown Residents’ Association; 3) Friars Green Residents’ Association

Large housing estates: 1) New Oak Residents’ Association; 2) Governey Park Residents’ Association; 3) Dolmen Gardens Residents’ Association

Muinebheag Municipal District, small housing estates: 1) Pound Lane Residents’ Association; 2) Granite Court Residents’ Association; 3) Newtown Residents’ Association

Medium housing estates: 1) Barrow Lough Residents’ Association; 2) Eastwood Residents’ Association; 3) Milford Park Residents’ Association

Tullow Municipal District, small housing estates: 1) Marian Terrace Residents’ Association; 2) Court Lawns Residents’ Association; 3) Dun A Ri Residents’ Association

Medium housing estates: 1) The Meadows Residents’ Association; 2) Carrigduff Residents’ Association; 3 Hillbrook Residents’ Association

Overall towns and villages winner: Clonegal

Overall estates winner: Sleaty Park View Residents’ Association

Individual award winner: Trudi Shannon, Tinryland tidy towns

Young Person Award Commendations: Dylan Moran and Kealan O’Carroll – St Mullins Tidy Towns; Dean and Darragh Cummins, Ellen and Hannah O’Neill, Killian and Hannah Skelton, Riley and Darragh Dempsey – Ballyellen Tidy Towns; Dylan Roche – Clonegal Tidy Towns; John Kehoe – New Oak Estate Residents’ Association, Carlow; Ersa Whitney-Ak and Cole Dowling – Sleaty Park View Residents’ Association, Carlow; Emily Jane Kelly – Leighlinbridge Tidy Towns; Killian Ryan – Granite Court Residents’ Association, Fenagh; Leah Barron – Ballon Tidy Towns; and Oisin Kelly – Hacketstown Tidy Towns.