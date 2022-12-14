DPP file being prepared on death of woman who was knocked down after funeral

Olivia Kelleher

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the release without charge of a man in his 40s arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was knocked down by a car following a funeral.

Gobnait Twomey (51) had been walking home with two family members when was struck by a car on the Main Street in Ballingeary village in Co Cork shortly after 1am on Tuesday.

The Ballingeary native, who was living in Dublin, had returned home for the funeral of her uncle on Monday. She was chatting with family members and a local man who had gone to another funeral in the area that day when the fatal collision occurred.

Two other people were hospitalised for non life-threatening injuries following the incident. The separate funerals had taken place that day of Ms Twomey’s uncle Willie Twomey and another man from the area called Seamus Lucey.

On Monday evening, groups from both funerals were socialising in Ballingeary. They were making their way home when tragedy struck.

Ms Twomey had been walking home with her mother and sister. Her older sister, Caitriona, incurred a broken leg and arm, but her mother, Eibhlis, escaped serious injury.

Eibhlis was pushed out of the path of the car by a man called Kieran Lucey, who had earlier that day attended the funeral of his father Seamus.

Mr Lucey sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The driver of the car was in attendance at one of the funerals. His passengers did not sustain injuries in the incident.

The driver was arrested at the scene and taken to Bandon Garda Station in west Cork for questioning. He was subsequently released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

The area where the accident occurred was closed off to allow Garda Forensic Collision investigators to carry out a full examination at the scene. Diversions were put in place. Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.