Hurling star in hospital after hit-and-run

By Elizabeth Lee

A HURLING star who played at club and county level has been hospitalised and is suffering from a head injury and a broken elbow after he was the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Borris last Monday.

Acclaimed Mount Leinster Rangers (MLR) and Co Carlow player Denis Murphy (32) is suffering from short-term memory loss and has absolutely no recollection of the accident. He was “thrown into the air” when a van ploughed into him on Monday 5 December at around 7.15pm and left the scene without stopping.

Denis and several of his team mates from MLR usually meet up in Borris to car pool before setting off to Kilkenny to play indoor soccer – it’s their way of staying fit in the quiet time of the year for GAA. Denis was walking to his friend’s car on Main Street, Borris when a van hit him and sped off without stopping.

“The van came from behind him and hit him, throwing him in the air,” Denis’s father Michael told The Nationalist.

The Ballymurphy man was left very disoriented and in severe pain as they waited 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. His team mates kept him calm and took care of him until he was safely brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

“Only for his team mates, we wouldn’t know where we’d be today. Denis was very disorientated and didn’t have a clue what happened. The lads took care of him and made sure he was safe; they’re a great bunch of people,” said Michael.

Denis is still in St Luke’s Hospital where he was treated for his broken elbow. He also sustained cuts around his head and ear as well as bruises to his body. His doctors in Kilkenny are in contact with Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, which specialises in head injuries.

News of Denis’s terrible ordeal spread through hurling and sporting circles over the past week. The Murphy family, along with Denis’s wife Stephanie, were comforted by the flood of good wishes from people in counties Carlow, Limerick, Wexford and beyond. Denis’s mother Catherine is from Gorey, while dad Michael played hurling in counties Carlow and Limerick.

Denis, a school teacher in Enniscorthy, was a keen soccer player, too, when he was younger, but his real love was for hurling with MLR and the county team. He has won ten senior club championships as well as a Leinster senior title and an All-Ireland intermediate title, while he was also a Joe McDonagh Cup winner with Carlow in 2018 and won Christy Ring cups in 2008, ’09 and ’17. He had to retire from the team last year because of injury, but has retained his interest in sport and in keeping fit.

Michael said that the doctors in St Luke’s were impressed by how fit his son was and believed his fitness should be an aid to his recovery.

“The doctors were delighted with how fit he is, he’s super-fit. He lives for sport, like the rest of them around here. But it’s been a long week. We got an awful shock. It’s been rough, but he’s doing well,” said Michael.