It’s panto time again in Visual!

By Suzanne Pender

AN AUDIENCE of 2,300 people will see Carlow’s incredible talent first-hand this week as the fantastic Striking Productions takes to the stage with its first panto in three years.

Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks is the local group’s first panto following the pandemic and they are bursting with excitement to be back. The panto will run at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Visual for seven performances from Wednesday to Sunday 14-18 December, with almost every single ticket already sold out.

Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks also marks ten years of pantos for Striking Productions, a remarkable achievement that showcases the wonderful talent evident in the town.

Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks tells the story of Snow White, who lives at the castle with her wicked Stepmother Queen Grimhilde. Two well-meaning-but-ineffective hunstmen, a cottage inhabited by seven quarehawks moonlighting as Santa’s elves, a hilarious comedy double act, a dashing prince and an outrageous nanny and you’ve got the funniest panto of them all!

It promised to be a show filled with lively dance routines, big solo songs, that special Striking magic and a distinct Carlow flavour added in for good measure.

Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks is directed and written by Robert O’Neill, musical director is Clara Hutchinson and the choreographer is Katie Conlan.