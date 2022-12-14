Magic maps help Santa find kids on Christmas Eve

By Elizabeth Lee

CHILDREN who have to spend Christmas in hospital this year can rest assured that the man himself, Santa, will know exactly where they are, thanks to magic ‘Santa Maps’.

Mother-of-two Helen Keenan was faced with the dilemma as to how Santa would find her two little ones – Grace (7) and four-year old Conal – after Grace posed the question two years ago, when the family moved house.

Helen explained that Santa uses the services of the North Pole Mapping Agency, which issues special Santa maps so that he can locate children all over the world, even if they’ve moved house! Whereas previously the maps were top secret, there’s now a website where children can input their name and address and download their very own map!

“The Santa Maps have become declassified, so any child can get one from the child-friendly website,” Helen explained to ***The Nationalist***. Helen has just delivered about 200 maps to the three hospitals that comprise Children’s Health Ireland – Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght hospitals – so that children who are unwell on 24 December can be certain that Rudolph and his team of reindeer will find them, no problem!

“I’ve had dealings with the children’s hospitals and I wanted to give something back to them, so I’ve donated the maps to them. There will be around 200 children in hospital for Christmas, so Santa will find them with their special maps,” continued Helen.

The maps come in a choice of four designs and the process of ordering one is as simple as one-two-three. The youngster’s actual address pops up on the screen instantly and then the map is emailed to their address at a cost of €7.99.

Helen, a start-up entrepreneur from Kiltegan, usually crafts under the name of Nellie’s Labels and Crafts. She spent two years trying to work out how to bring Santa’s wonderful maps to any child who might like or need one and has now created a lovely website. To check it out, visit www.thenorthpolemappingagency.com.