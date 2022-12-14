Man arrested after woman dies following suspected assault in Laois

James Cox

A woman in her 30s has died in a suspected assault in Laois, and a man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The woman was discovered with serious injuries at a home in Mountmellick at about 4.45pm on Wednesday, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested in relation to the incident and is being held at Portlaoise Garda Station.

The woman’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí said the results of the postmortem will determine the course of their investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with their investigation to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.