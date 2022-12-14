  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested after woman dies following suspected assault in Laois

Man arrested after woman dies following suspected assault in Laois

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

James Cox

A woman in her 30s has died in a suspected assault in Laois, and a man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The woman was discovered with serious injuries at a home in Mountmellick at about 4.45pm on Wednesday, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested in relation to the incident and is being held at Portlaoise Garda Station.

The woman’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí said the results of the postmortem will determine the course of their investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with their investigation to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí discover man’s body while investigating alleged assault in Newbridge

Wednesday, 14/12/22 - 10:17pm

Two accused of murdering father-of-two ‘acted together’

Wednesday, 14/12/22 - 8:25pm

Dowdall voices regret at his ‘unfair’ comments about Mary Lou McDonald

Wednesday, 14/12/22 - 8:11pm