Man to appear in court over attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man is set to appear in court charged in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.

The 28-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The two police officers had been on patrol in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane on November 17th when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents.

