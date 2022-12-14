Petrol prices fall to lowest level in 15 months

Petrol prices are at their lowest since September last year, while diesel prices have dropped to their lowest level since onset of the war in Ukraine, according to the latest AA fuel survey.

Diesel prices are down 11.3 per cent on average to €1.74 per litre, and petrol is down by 9.8 per cent on average to €1.60.

It represents a 10.5 per cent average price drop across the board.

Paddy Comyn from the AA said the price falls offer “some respite for motorists as they head into the festive season”.

“There is no firm indication on how long these prices will last, but for now, they give consumers some slight respite against ever-increasing prices,” he said.