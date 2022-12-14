Sarah cuts her locks for LauraLynn

By Suzanne Pender

A BAGENALSTOWN student has bravely taken the chop this week to raise a terrific €1,000 for a very worthy cause. Sarah Tunstead from Paulstown chose the day before her 14th birthday to take on a whole new look by having a whopping 12 inches taken from her tumbling locks.

Sarah’s 12 inches of hair will now be donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer and illness. As well as this kind donation, Sarah also set up a GoFundMe page and her courageous haircut has to date raised an amazing €1,000 for Locks of Love for LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Sarah’s parents Majella and Johnny, older brother Evan and younger sister Ruth are all justifiably very proud of Sarah’s efforts and her very kind gesture for other children.

“We’re super-proud at what she did. She didn’t expect to raise so much, so to have €1,000 to give to LauraLynn is just fantastic,” said Majella.

Sarah, a second-year student at Presentation De La Salle, had her hair cut by Rootless by Roz, run by Roslynn Dunne.