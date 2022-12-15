Cute Carlow kids adorn heart charity calendar

Ava Bowes on ther Heart Children calendar

Joshua Lindo one of the stars of the charity calendar

Oisin Roberts features on the 2023 Heart Children calendar

By Suzanne Pender

THREE gorgeous Co Carlow children have become calendar stars!

One-year-old Ava Bowes from Rathvilly, Oisin Roberts (10) from Kildavin and three-year-old Joshua Lindo from Ballinabranna all feature on the 2023 charity calendar for Heart Children, the nationwide charity that provides support for parents and families of children with congenital heart defects (CHD).

The calendar is a hugely important fundraising event for the charity and this year Heart Children hopes to raise €50,000. All funds raised go directly to the charity and will assist in funding important services such as psychology support to affected families.

The Co Carlow calendar stars are all members of Heart Children and their proud parents and family are delighted to see them gracing homes all over the country during 2023.

Ava’s parents are Marie and Jason and she has a sister Rosie; Oisin’s parents are Trina and Declan Roberts; and Joshua’s parents are Julie and Colin Lindo.

“Approximately 500 to 600 babies are born annually in Ireland with a range of more than 40 different structural anomalies, collectively termed congenital heart defects,” explained Niamh Kearney, fundraising executive of Heart Children.

“Milder forms of the condition can be corrected with surgery, while more extreme cases of the disease will require lifelong medical and surgical treatment,” she added.

The charity is very grateful to its sponsor Chill and to all the Heart families, friends, work colleagues and corporates, who sell the calendar nationwide in a wonderful display of teamwork.

The calendar can be purchased for €10 online at www.heartchildren.ie.