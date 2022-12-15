Eye-catching Carlow town home up for sale with €375K AMV

DNG McCormack present 25 the Crescent, Castle Oaks in Carlow, a beautiful, four-bedroom, detached, executive home, situated on the Dublin Road. One of the most eye-catching housing developments in Carlow town, these are high specification homes.

Number 25, The Crescent extends to a spacious 169m² and is presented in lovely condition throughout. Accommodation on the ground floor comprises of a large, bright hallway, 2 large reception rooms, kitchen/diner, sunroom, utility room and a guest WC. Upstairs, all four bedrooms are double-sized, the two largest boasting en-suites, whilst the family bathroom is finished with modern sanitary ware and tiling. The rear garden has a patio area and includes the steel shed. BER: B3. AMV: €375,000. More information here.