  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Eye-catching Carlow town home up for sale with €375K AMV

Eye-catching Carlow town home up for sale with €375K AMV

Thursday, December 15, 2022

DNG McCormack present 25 the Crescent, Castle Oaks in Carlow, a beautiful, four-bedroom, detached, executive home, situated on the Dublin Road. One of the most eye-catching housing developments in Carlow town, these are high specification homes.

Number 25, The Crescent extends to a spacious 169m² and is presented in lovely condition throughout. Accommodation on the ground floor comprises of a large, bright hallway, 2 large reception rooms, kitchen/diner, sunroom, utility room and a guest WC. Upstairs, all four bedrooms are double-sized, the two largest boasting en-suites, whilst the family bathroom is finished with modern sanitary ware and tiling. The rear garden has a patio area and includes the steel shed. BER: B3. AMV: €375,000. More information here.

 

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Investigations continue into Carlow shooting incident

Thursday, 15/12/22 - 4:44pm

Childcare group drops legal action against Carlow PP and bishop

Thursday, 15/12/22 - 4:41pm

Community centres in Carlow to share €500k

Thursday, 15/12/22 - 4:01pm

Similar Articles

Large family property in heart of Tullow with €349K AMV

Tuesday, 13/12/22 - 10:47am

Stunning bungalow on outskirts of Carlow town

Tuesday, 13/12/22 - 10:40am

Well presented Carlow home in sought after area

Friday, 09/12/22 - 4:00pm