Investigations continue into Carlow shooting incident

NO STONE will be left unturned in the investigation of an attempted shooting of a gangland figure in Carlow town last week, said gardaí.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan reiterated an appeal for information from the public on Monday following the shooting in The Laurels, Carlow town at around 6pm on Monday 5 December. Shots were fired at the notorious criminal, who was believed to have been buying a car at the Carlow estate.

The man, aged in his 30s, is understood to have travelled to Carlow from Wexford, but was left uninjured. One of the bullets struck the window of a home at The Laurels. The targeted man had escaped a separate shooting in Tallaght, Dublin in October.

Gardaí have extensively canvassed for CCTV footage over the past week, while also carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Supt Brennan said: “That’s taken up a lot of our time; it’s in view of tracking the various different parties to that address and how they got there … no stone will be left unturned in the investigation.”

Gardaí are still in the process of identifying the vehicle that is believed to have carried the shooter to The Laurels. Anyone who was in the vicinity or has dash-cam footage from the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

The shooting is just one of several shocking acts of crime in Carlow town this year, including the arson of a Tullow Street tanning salon.

Supt Brennan said gardaí were determined to bring the culprits to justice.

“We had one very serious arson attack in the town during the year, we have four people charged with that before the courts. We will pursue this one as well … doggedly.”