Man arrested as gardaí seize 480 cannabis plants, worth €384,000

Thursday, December 15, 2022

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of approximately €384,000 worth of cannabis plants (analysis pending) as part of Operation Tara in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

On Wednesday, gardaí conducted a search of a property in Castleblayney and discovered 480 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this seizure and was taken to Castleblayney Garda Station where he was later charged. He is due to appear before Cavan District Court on Thursday morning.

