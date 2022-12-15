Man charged with handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at recycling centre

Tom Tuite

A man is facing trial for handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at a Dublin recycling centre.

Gardaí conducted searches and later charged Brian McDonnell, 53, of Sandyhill, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin, with five offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

He is accused of handling stolen property at the St Margaret’s Recycling & Transfer Centre Limited, Sandyhill, Co Dublin, on various dates from 2018 to 2021.

It is alleged he had six catalytic converters on April 14th, 2021, a ’04-reg Vauxhall Vivaro on June 15th 2018, a ’05 Citroen C5 between the August 27 – 29th, 2019, a ’03 Volkswagen Golf from March 9 – 16th, 2019, and ’02 Honda Jazz between August 8 – 9th in 2019.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

The court Garda Sergeant furnished the judge with a certificate detailing evidence of arrest and charge and caution of Mr McDonnell and four co-defendants.

Judge Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that their cases should be dealt with by summary disposal at the District Court if they plead guilty.

Otherwise, they face the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

No plea yet

Mr McDonnell did not address the court and has not yet indicated a plea.

His solicitor Ellen Reid was granted an order for gardai to provide disclosure of copies of search warrants, interviews and notebook entries.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until January 26th next to decide jurisdiction.

Four other defendants from north Dublin were each charged with a single offence of handling a stolen car at the same recycling centre. They still need to enter a plea too.

Michael Gavin, 45, of Belcamp Green, is charged with having the allegedly stolen Citroen C5 between August 27 – 29th, 2019.

Martin Maughan, 51, of Silloge Green, Swords Road, Dublin, is also accused of having the Volkswagen Golf from March 9 – 16th, 2019.

Michael McDonagh, 47, Carton Road, Poppintree, Dublin, allegedly had the Honda Jazz, and Edward Stokes, 52, of St Margaret’s Park, Ballymun, Dublin, is accused of having the Vauxhall Vivaro.

All five were remanded on continuing bail.