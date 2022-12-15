What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

The latest in the Regency trial, economic growth hits a slowdown and an Irish businessman makes an accusation against the Qatari royal family — here’s a look at what Thursday’s front pages are covering.

The Irish Times leads with reports that the Irish economy will suffer a slowdown in the coming year — the OECD, a Paris-based think-tank, said that growth will slow significantly next year as high inflation and low confidence weigh on consumer spending.

Businessman Paddy McKillen has claimed members of Qatar’s royal family have cheated him and one of his businesses out of tens of millions of dollars owed for work on a Beverly Hills hotel, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Examiner is covering the sentencing of an “emotionally manipulative” man, who killed a Co Cork woman (70s) by setting his car on fire while she was trapped inside.

The Herald and the Irish Daily Star lead with the latest from the Regency trial: State witness Jonathan Dowdall said “I’m not a rat” as he concluded his evidence on Wednesday before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Thursday's front page

The Echo also leads with the sentencing of Mary O’Keefe’s murderer, Michael Leonard.

The Irish Daily Mail is covering how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting the most vulnerable in our society, including cancer patients.

Cost-of-living crisis again hits the most vulnerable in society.

In the UK, papers on Thursday are led by widespread strike action and the deaths of four asylum seekers after their dinghy sunk in the English Channel.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express share support for the country’s nurses as tens of thousands participate in the first national walkout of the NHS.

The Telegraph says hospital leaders have warned more damaging strikes could come in January.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:

'Damage of nurses' strikes 'will get worse"'

Foxes and rodents are taking advantage of the Royal Mail strikes, according to the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, The Times, The Sun and i report four people have died after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel.

Times: Four dead after migrant dinghy sinks in Channel

Tomorrow's front page: Four died in the freezing Channel after being charged £5,000 each by evil trafficking gangs

It comes as The Independent reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is refusing to set up new safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

Independent digital front page: Braverman blocks new

routes to UK for refugees

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with a new report condemning police for “victim blaming” in rape cases.

Guardian front page, Thursday 15 December 2022: Scathing report condemns police for 'victim blaming' in rape cases

Metro says Zara Aleena’s killer has been sentenced to life with a minimum 38 years in prison.

Tomorrow's Paper Today JUST ON HER WALK HOME Zara killer's savagery revealed as predator who should have been in jail gets 38 years

And the Financial Times leads with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by half a point.