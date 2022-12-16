Carlow father and son charged with assaulting a man

A FATHER and son appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy charged with assaulting a man in the Potato Market. The men aged in their 20s and 40s both pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the defendants exited a car on Potato Market, Carlow on 29 October 2021 and assaulted the injured party, punching him while he was on the ground. The court was told the victim received minor injuries, sustaining a swollen eye and a bloody nose.

Defending barrister Donnchadh Morgan outlined that the injured party had earlier accosted the son, with a knife being produced. The son, who had a clean record, “took flight” and returned home. He was reluctant to tell his father, who had 16 previous convictions, what happened after he asked what was wrong. However, the father “saw red” when he found out what had happened and felt that his son was entitled to stand up for himself.

The pair went back into town and found the injured party on Potato Market.

“They got out (of the car) and gave chase. The other male threw a chair. They caught him when he fell on the ground.”

Mr Morgan said his clients were “extremely sorry” for their actions.

Judge Geraldine Carthy adjourned both cases until 1 February. The judge requested a probation report for the father but said she would not need one for his son.

Full details in this week’s paper