Carlow town two-bed apartment with €147,500 price tag

This apartment in Carlow town at Castle Gate, Leighlin Road is a two bedroomed, ground floor dwelling in excellent condition within a well maintained and managed gated complex complete with coded entry and private car space.

The apartment offers generously proportioned living space throughout and has a separate storage area to the main living space.

The current owners have recently carried out a number of upgrades to the property including upgrade to the water heating system and bathroom refurbishments.

Just a 10 minute walk from the town centre and all inner town facilities. This unit is presented in excellent condition with new flooring and fully repainted. BER: C2. Price €147,500.

Full information here

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/unit-2-castle-park-apartments-leighlin-road-graiguecullen-co-carlow/4662254