  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow town two-bed apartment with €147,500 price tag

Carlow town two-bed apartment with €147,500 price tag

Friday, December 16, 2022

This apartment in Carlow town at Castle Gate, Leighlin Road is a two bedroomed, ground floor dwelling in excellent condition within a well maintained and managed gated complex complete with coded entry and private car space.
The apartment offers generously proportioned living space throughout and has a separate storage area to the main living space.
The current owners have recently carried out a number of upgrades to the property including upgrade to the water heating system and bathroom refurbishments.
Just a 10 minute walk from the town centre and all inner town facilities. This unit is presented in excellent condition with new flooring and fully repainted. BER: C2. Price €147,500.
Full information here
https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/unit-2-castle-park-apartments-leighlin-road-graiguecullen-co-carlow/4662254

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

New bus route serving Carlow town launched

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:39pm

HSE urge people Carlow to check if their Covid vaccine booster is due

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:32pm

Two arson attacks on cars in Tullow this week

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:31pm

Similar Articles

Eye-catching Carlow town home up for sale with €375K AMV

Thursday, 15/12/22 - 4:54pm

Large family property in heart of Tullow with €349K AMV

Tuesday, 13/12/22 - 10:47am

Stunning bungalow on outskirts of Carlow town

Tuesday, 13/12/22 - 10:40am