By Elizabeth Lee

A chainsaw was taken from a domestic shed in Raheendoran between midnight on Wednesday 14 December and Thursday morning. A man wearing a hooded top was observed entering the shed and taking the Stihl chainsaw. Gardaí in Carlow are appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious movements or anyone who may be offered the chainsaw for sale to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.