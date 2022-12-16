Fine four-bed Carlow town home with €249K price tag

  • Home >
Friday, December 16, 2022

35 Ashfield, Blackbog Road, Carlow is a fine semi-detached home consists of accommodation over two floors of four fine bedrooms, family bathroom, front lounge and open plan kitchen/dining room. The property has private parking to the front and a mature west facing rear garden.   This  property lends itself as an ideal starter home or indeed retirement home given the properties suburb location and features include gas fired central heating,  fully insulated,  ceramic tiling, built-in-robes, open fire-place and much more. BER D1. Asking price: €249,500. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing. More information here.

 

