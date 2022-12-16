Hacketstown’s Toy Sunday comes up trumps for children in need

By Suzanne Pender

THE generosity of the people of Hacketstown has once again come up trumps for families in need, with their 2022 Toy Sunday exceeding all expectations. The wonderful tradition of collecting toys at Christmastime and distributing them to families in need in the Tallaght area has been running in Hacketstown parish for 28 years.

It began with Fr Jim McCormack and now successfully continues with Fr Terence McGovern, ably assisted by Edel Byrne, a Hacketstown native working as a public health nurse in the Tallaght area.

“The Toy Sunday was an excellent success again this year, and so, so many families benefited from it,” said Edel. “It’s really just fabulous again … the turnout and support from everyone in Hacketstown.”

Tallaght community gardaí also support the initiative and were in Hacketstown last week to collect the fantastic array of toys and to ensure they were distributed in time for Christmas.

“It’s very hard for an awful lot of families at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis; people are struggling to make ends meet, to heat a house and put food on the table, so for families this donation at Christmas means an awful lot,” said Edel.