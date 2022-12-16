HSE urge people Carlow to check if their Covid vaccine booster is due

The HSE is urging people in Carlow – and especially healthcare workers, people aged over 50 and anyone over 12 with an underlying health condition or who are immunocompromised – to check they are up to date with their Covid-19 vaccine boosters.

If you are not sure when you are due your vaccine booster, you can phone the HSE’s Contact Centre (HSE Live) on Freephone (1800) 700 700 for details.

At this time of the year, people are making plans to travel, socialise and visit friends and family. This is all the more reason to get your booster and help protect those who may be more vulnerable to the disease. It is also important to remember it can take up to two weeks to build up immunity once you have get a booster

Derval Howley (Head of Health and Wellbeing, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said:

“As we prepare for the high levels of social interaction over Christmas and New Year, we should take action now to protect family, friends and ourselves. It is particularly important that all staff working in hospitals, in the community and in patients’ homes are up to date with their vaccines and, in doing so, help protect patients and our health services ahead of what we know will be a busy time for all our services. If you are not up to date, get your booster now.

“Our message to all is not to delay and book your Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Immunity from Covid-19 vaccination and previous Covid-19 infection decreases over time so getting your next dose when it’s due gives you the best protection from serious illness, and increases immunity against infection from Covid-19.”

To book your vaccination:

Dr. Catherine Lynch (Specialist in Public Health Medicine, HSE’s Area C Public Health Dept. serving the South East) added: “If you are unsure when you are due a booster, please give HSELive a call to check or you can look up the HSE website for the latest information. Give yourself, your family and friends the best chance possible against infection as we want you to stay safe and well this Christmas.”