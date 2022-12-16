New bus route serving Carlow town launched

An enhanced Kilkenny to Kildare bus service which stops in Carlow has been unveiled.

TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow launched Route 897, which will provide new and enhanced services between Kilkenny City and Athy.

From 1 January 2023, Route 897 will operate seven days a week serving Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Carlow Town, Athy and areas including Moneenroe, Crettyard, Newtown Cross and Ballylynan.

It is replacing Route 817, which provided one daily round trip between Kilkenny City and Dublin City in the middle of the day. It follows a performance review of the previous service by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

This newly enhanced route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the NTA, with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns. This new route is funded by the NTA as part of the Transport for Ireland Network.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow Manager Jackie Meally said: “This newly enhanced service will provide people with access to services and onward connections seven days a week. People can now access a wide range of public and social services such as college, work, appointments along with onward train and bus connections”.