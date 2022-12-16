Plans for traffic lights on bridges in Bagenalstown stall at red light

By Elizabeth Lee

PLANS to install traffic lights and footpaths on two bridges in Bagenalstown have been scuppered after the local cathaoirleach, Arthur McDonald, rejected the idea and called it “a cheap shot solution”.

Kilree Bridge and Kilcarrig Bridge have long been the subject of discussion in Bagenalstown Municipal District because of traffic congestion and because of concerns for pedestrian safety. Proposals for a footbridge were sent to the National Transport Authority (NTA), which rejected them because the cost would have been approximately €500,000.

A survey into traffic flow was then carried out at both bridges, at a cost of €50,000, and at this month’s municipal district meeting a report was presented to the councillors with the survey’s findings and recommendations, including proposals to install traffic lights on both bridges and to install footpaths which would provide for only one lane of traffic on each bridge.

Cllr Andy Gladney noted that the survey had “cost the taxpayers a lot of money” and said that he would welcome the traffic light system on a trial basis to see if it worked.

Cllr William Quinn said that if the new system worked, then it would only push any possibility of Bagenalstown getting a bypass further down the line.

Cllr McDonald, who has consistently raised the idea of a bypass for Bagenalstown, agreed with cllr Quinn’s theory and rejected the proposal to put up traffic lights on the bridges.

“I’m totally against this. Even after three months of these measures, the traffic will be so bottle-necked that people will avoid the town. The county council has no interest in building us a new bridge. This is a cheap-shot option. I think this should be put to the people and let them decide,” fumed cllr McDonald. “I’m 100% against this idea. I’d rather have it the way it is now than changing it and creating even more of a bottleneck. It’s a bypass we need, not this quick-fix solution.”

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman replied that the survey was carried out to see if a traffic light system would work on the bridges and found that it would work. He then offered to trial the new system and added that it was the only solution to ensure pedestrian safety, given that the NTA had rejected the proposal for building a footbridge.

Seamus O’Loughlin, senior engineer with Active Travel, the agency that promotes safety for pedestrians and cyclists, had overseen the survey. He said that the report had come up with six possible solutions and that the most favourable one was the standalone pedestrian bridge, which had been rejected by the NTA. He argued that the traffic light system would work on the bridges if they used ‘smart’ lights that prioritise the side with the most traffic, while Mr O’Gorman added that the current proposal was the only solution available to the council. He said that it was “not advisable to do nothing”.

Cllr Gladney then proposed that they should try out the new system for one month – only at the Kilree Bridge – which cllr Quinn seconded.

The proposal was put to a vote, with cllrs Gladney and Quinn voting in favour of the trial and cllrs Doran and McDonald rejecting it. As cllr McDonald is the cathaoirleach, he had the casting vote and so the proposal was rejected. He said that he wanted the council to write to the NTA and tell it that not only was its traffic light idea rejected but that councillors also wanted the pedestrian-only bridge they had originally asked for. He concluded that the NTA should also be informed that the whole situation had become “political”, too.