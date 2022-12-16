Plans to form new committee for St Patrick’s festival

By Suzanne Pender

HOPES are high that Carlow town can build on the success of this year’s St Patrick’s Day Festival and make 2023 bigger and better than ever! With this in mind, a call is now going out to form a new committee for next year’s St Patrick’s Day Festival and to welcome new members to come on board.

The committee will hold a public meeting in Carlow Town Hall on Tuesday 10 January at 7pm. Everyone interested in promoting the St Patrick’s Day Festival in Carlow town next March is encouraged to come along and join this hard-working and dedicated voluntary committee.

Bríde de Róiste has been integral to the running of the St Patrick’s Day parade and festival in Carlow for the past 40 years. Her commitment and dedication to the event throughout the years has been unrivalled. However, due to her involvement with the upcoming Pan Celtic Festival, Bríde is stepping down as chair of the St Patrick’s Festival Committee.

Therefore, it’s more important than ever to welcome new members who can build on the success of the St Patrick’s Day Family Fun Day last year and festivals that have gone from strength to strength over the last number of years.

The committee members are determined to make it even better for next year’s Lá Le Pádraig celebrations and are encouraging all in the town to play their part.