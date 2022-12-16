  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Renewed hope for new car park at ancient castle in Ballymoob

Renewed hope for new car park at ancient castle in Ballymoob

Friday, December 16, 2022

 

Cllr Andy Andy Gladney at Ballymoon Castle, Bagenalstown
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Elizabeth Lee

AN ONGOING issue between the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the owners of land at Ballymoon Castle has taken a step towards being resolved, local councillors were informed at the December meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Cllr Andy Gladney had raised the issue of inadequate car parking at the historic ruin, located just outside Bagenalstown, several times over the past year. Visitors to the castle ruins are forced to park on the roadside because proper parking facilities are unavailable. The OPW had wanted to buy a piece of land from the landowner to develop a car park, but he wasn’t willing to sell and wanted to lease the land instead.

Cllr Gladney called on the council to intervene, and at this month’s meeting director of services Michael Brennan confirmed that the owner wanted to lease, not sell, the land and that they were in discussions with the OPW. He also noted that a bridge leading into the site wasn’t satisfactory and that it would be good to develop better facilities there.

Arthur McDonald, cathaoirleach of the municipal district, said that the owner’s concern was about the health and safety of the public, while cllr Gladney welcomed the update and said that better facilities at Ballymoon would be good for the area.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow town two-bed apartment with €147,500 price tag

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:46pm

New bus route serving Carlow town launched

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:39pm

HSE urge people Carlow to check if their Covid vaccine booster is due

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:32pm