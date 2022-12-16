Spacious Carlow family home up for sale at €395K

Friday, December 16, 2022

20 Meadowbank at Palatine, Carlow is a superb family home is located in the much sought after residential development of only 27 detached houses. Meadowbank is a development of exclusive homes ideally situated within easy reach of Carlow town and the M9 motorway.

Boasting a spacious living accommodation and bedrooms on both levels this would make an ideal family home in a quiet rural enclave set amongst the rolling hills of south Kildare.  This is a large house of 220sq. m.  and is ideal for any family as it has lots of space, a well-built house with good quality finishes.  Accommodation consists of five bedrooms, two bedrooms on the ground level one with an en-suite and three bedrooms upstairs two with en-suite and main bathroom.  See here for details.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing. Guide price: €395,000. BER: B3.

 

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Fine four-bed Carlow town home with €249K price tag

Friday, 16/12/22 - 10:05pm

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 16/12/22 - 9:29pm

Carlow father and son charged with assaulting a man

Friday, 16/12/22 - 9:07pm

Similar Articles

Fine four-bed Carlow town home with €249K price tag

Friday, 16/12/22 - 10:05pm

Carlow town two-bed apartment with €147,500 price tag

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:46pm

Eye-catching Carlow town home up for sale with €375K AMV

Thursday, 15/12/22 - 4:54pm