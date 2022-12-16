Spacious Carlow family home up for sale at €395K

20 Meadowbank at Palatine, Carlow is a superb family home is located in the much sought after residential development of only 27 detached houses. Meadowbank is a development of exclusive homes ideally situated within easy reach of Carlow town and the M9 motorway.

Boasting a spacious living accommodation and bedrooms on both levels this would make an ideal family home in a quiet rural enclave set amongst the rolling hills of south Kildare. This is a large house of 220sq. m. and is ideal for any family as it has lots of space, a well-built house with good quality finishes. Accommodation consists of five bedrooms, two bedrooms on the ground level one with an en-suite and three bedrooms upstairs two with en-suite and main bathroom. See here for details. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing. Guide price: €395,000. BER: B3.