Two arson attacks on cars in Tullow this week

By Elizabeth Lee

A car was badly damaged in Tullow town on Tuesday 13 December after it was doused in petrol and set alight. Two men wearing dark clothing were seen running away from the shocking incident occurred in Park Green Phelim Wood, Tullow.

This is the second arson incident in Tullow in recent days. A previous incident occurred in St Aubins on Sunday evening, 11 December. The incident occurred before 7pm and the car was extinguished by the fire service. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or any type of footage to contact Tullow Garda Station.