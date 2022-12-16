Two new houses proposed for Borris

The site for the proposed houses is beside the post office in Borris

By Elizabeth Lee

THE process for Carlow County Council to build two houses in Borris has begun after local councillors voted in favour of the proposal at December’s Bagenalstown Municipal District meeting. The council wants to build a couple of two-bed houses on a site but it first commissioned a survey into car-parking behaviour in the area. The proposed site is beside the post office and at the December meeting councillors were given the results of the survey, which found that on- and off-street parking wouldn’t be affected by the building of the houses. The proposal was passed and will now be put out for public consultation.