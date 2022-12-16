Two new houses proposed for Borris

Friday, December 16, 2022

 

The site for the proposed houses is beside the post office in Borris

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THE process for Carlow County Council to build two houses in Borris has begun after local councillors voted in favour of the proposal at December’s Bagenalstown Municipal District meeting. The council wants to build a couple of two-bed houses on a site but it first commissioned a survey into car-parking behaviour in the area. The proposed site is beside the post office and at the December meeting councillors were given the results of the survey, which found that on- and off-street parking wouldn’t be affected by the building of the houses. The proposal was passed and will now be put out for public consultation.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow town two-bed apartment with €147,500 price tag

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:46pm

New bus route serving Carlow town launched

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:39pm

HSE urge people Carlow to check if their Covid vaccine booster is due

Friday, 16/12/22 - 4:32pm