Ukrainian market at The Exchange, Carlow, raised €5,000 

MUSIC, food, crafts and a good dollop of festive, feelgood vibes! That was what happened when members of the Ukrainian population decided to host a Christmas market in the recently-opened Exchange market place in Carlow town.

Approximately 1,500 people attended the event and a massive €5,000 was raised from donations and from the selling of traditional Ukrainian food, clothes and decorations. There were performances of traditional Ukrainian folk music and the hosts showed an emotional video of famous sites in Ukraine before the war and since the war began.

The event came about after a group of Ukrainian women through Anton Scheele of Carlow Women’s Aid met the cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Brian O’Donoghue.

The Ukrainian women, led by Yulia Bereziuk, were interested in bringing Irish and Ukrainian people together, but didn’t know how or when they could do it.

The answer was to organise a market where the Ukrainian women could show Irish people a slice of their culture in the form of food, music and handmade crafts, while also raising money for Ukrainian causes.

An impressive €5,000 was raised but, just as importantly it brought together two cultures in a positive, fun and enlightening way.