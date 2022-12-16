What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received eight planning applications between 9-16 December.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Declan Roberts & Fiona Cardiff wish to construct a detached domestic garage at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Carlow

Vincent Fennelly wishes to construct a domestic shed/store at Burton Hall, Carlow.

Empower Fitness & Health Ltd wish to amend hours of operation of previously granted planning permission from 7am – 10pm – Monday to Friday, 9am – 6pm – Saturday & Sunday at O’Brien Rd, Carlow.

Clonegal

Johnny Carroll wishes to demolish an existing agricultural shed and to construct a replacement agricultural shed at Kilcarry, Clonegal.

Milford

Aleksandrovics Olegs wishes to construct a bungalow style dwelling at Powerstown, Milford.

Tullow

Paddy O’Connor wishes to construct a two-storey extension to rear of existing house and detached single storey garage/shed at 21 Father Murphy Terrace, Tullow.