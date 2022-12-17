Cabinet reshuffle: the details

By Michelle Devane, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has named his Cabinet after the handover of power.

The Fine Gael leader and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin switched roles on Saturday as planned under the programme for government.

Here is the Cabinet as announced by Mr Varadkar:

– Micheál Martin: Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence

– Eamon Ryan: Minister for Climate Action, Communications, Energy (unchanged)

– Michael McGrath: Minister for Finance

– Paschal Donohoe: Minister for Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform:

– Simon Coveney: Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment

– Norma Foley: Minister for Education (unchanged)

– Catherine Martin: Minister for the Arts, Culture, Tourism and Media (unchanged)

– Darragh O’Brien: Minister for Housing (unchanged)

– Heather Humphreys: Minister for Social Protection and Rural Development (unchanged)

– Charlie McConalogue: Minister for Agriculture (unchanged)

– Roderic O’Gorman: Minister for Children, Equality and Integration (unchanged)

– Stephen Donnelly: Minister for Health (unchanged)

– Simon Harris: Minister for Further and Higher Education (unchanged) and acting Minister for Justice

– Helen McEntee: Justice Minister (unchanged). She is anticipated to return to the justice ministry when she returns from maternity leave next summer.

– Hildegarde Naughton: Minister of State in the Department of the Taoiseach as Government Chief Whip.

– Jack Chambers: Minister for International & Road Transport & Logistics at the Department of Transport, as well as Minister for Postal Policy at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

– Senator Pippa Hackett: Minister for Land Use and BioDiversity at the Department of Agriculture.

– Rossa Fanning SC has been appointed as Attorney General.

As expected, the changes in the Cabinet reshuffle have been relatively minimal.

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie ahead of the reshuffle, DCU professor of politics Gary Murphy said the changes could pose problems for the coalition.

“I think that certainly is a potential issue, particularly in Fianna Fáil where there has been more disquiet about the leadership than in Fine Gael, although I think that might change come the next election particularly if they don’t do very well.

“For Leo Varadkar, there are some very talented people in Fine Gael who might think ‘if I don’t get promoted to Cabinet now, when will I get promoted to Cabinet?’

“I think there are dangers there. I see their point in saying this is all about stability and a long-term process, but there is a danger that significant swathes of the public will think the Government is satisfied with itself and in that context around housing, health, leaving the same people in without any substantial change might not go down well with the electorate.

“I think that’s the risk with a minor reshuffle. It will largely be a reshuffle of certain junior ministers.

“A lot of people in Government will be thinking about this every day, but the average person on the street couldn’t give a hoot about a reshuffle at junior level and that’s the risk.”