Conor McGregor backs East Wall protesters, criticises Varadkar

James Cox

Conor McGregor has backed the East Wall protesters, and said incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “should not be stepping in to lead our country”.

People in the East Wall area have staged large protests over the last few weeks over the housing of around 400 asylum seekers in the old ESB building in the area.

A number of far-right groups have since inserted themselves in these protests, with local TD Gary Gannon going as far as to claim the protests have been “hijacked”.

Asked about the protests in a Twitter Q&A, the UFC star said: “I stand with the people of East Wall. And no I do not want to be a politician. Just that they have to answer to me.”

McGregor said he found outgoing taoiseach Micheál Martin “likeable”, but he criticised Leo Varadkar.

“My input is I have no issue with Michael [sic] Martin. I feel he is as likeable as it comes in the space. Varadkar, different. He should not be stepping in to lead our country.”