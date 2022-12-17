Dublin’s Dame Street closed to traffic due to building fire

Dame Street in Dublin is currently cordoned off as emergency services deal with a fire.

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade are investigating a blaze on the top floor of a building.

It is not yet known how extensive the fire is, or if there are any injuries.

Dublin’s Dame Street cordoned off and four units of the Fire Brigade attending apparent blaze on top floor of building beside Kearney’s pub. Fireman investigating windows as I tweet. pic.twitter.com/hgdEcLuUFA — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) December 17, 2022

Dublin City Council’s traffic management centre said the street was closed from the junction of George’s Street to Parliament Street.

Dublin Bus said routes are diverted via Winetavern Street and Ormond Quay.