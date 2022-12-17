  • Home >
Dublin’s Dame Street closed to traffic due to building fire

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Dame Street in Dublin is currently cordoned off as emergency services deal with a fire.

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade are investigating a blaze on the top floor of a building.

It is not yet known how extensive the fire is, or if there are any injuries.

Dublin City Council’s traffic management centre said the street was closed from the junction of George’s Street to Parliament Street.

Dublin Bus said routes are diverted via Winetavern Street and Ormond Quay.

