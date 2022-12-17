Gaelscoil buskers raise funds for people in need

By Suzanne Pender

TIN whistles, accordions, fiddles and tambourines were out in force at Fairgreen Shopping Centre last week as some very special buskers cranked up the tunes!

Pupils from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc revived a very special tradition for the school over two days last week, when they busked at the shopping centre in aid of the local branch of St Vincent de Paul.

Busking was back for Gaelscoil pupils and teachers following a two-year absence due to Covid-19, so enthusiasm was sky-high among performers and eager shoppers. The children provided a terrific atmosphere at the centre and were delighted with the generosity of all at Fairgreen.