Kathleen was a quiet, kind woman who always saw the good in people

By Charlie Keegan

KATHLEEN Deere, St Mary’s Park, Carlow passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved son Paul at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road on Sunday 13 November.

Aged 81, the former Kathleen Murray was born in Bridewell Lane, Carlow town – the Murray family moved to St Mary’s Park when she was a very young age. She was daughter of Michael and Clare (née McAssey) Murray, being one of a family of six children: three boys, three girls.

Educated by the Presentation Sisters in Tullow Street, Carlow, Kathleen left school at an early age to care for her mother, who was unwell.

She worked in Sutton’s grocery store on Castle Street, Carlow for a good number of years until 1978. At that time, she took a position as a cleaner in the newly-opened Carlow Vocational School on Kilkenny Road, which she held until retirement in 2004.

An industrious woman, Kathleen also held part-time positions in the Carlow Credit Union, then located in Burrin Street, and at Haughney’s coal yard, at the same time as working in the vocational school. At one stage she was also employed in Kennedy’s shop in St Mary’s Park.

She was married to Owen Deere from St Mary’s Park and they had one son, Paul.

Kathleen Deere will be remembered as a quiet, kind woman who always saw the good in people and never sought to criticise.

In 2014, she was diagnosed with dementia and was lovingly cared for at home in St Mary’s Park by son Paul and daughter-in-law Cheryl. In late 2016, the progress of Kathleen’s condition dictated that residential care was the only viable option. At that time she became a resident of Hillview Nursing Home. After the initial settling-in period, Kathleen was very happy in her new surroundings, where she received wonderful care from the staff over the last six years of her life.

A deeply spiritual woman, Kathleen was a daily Mass attender at Holy Family Church, Askea until the onset of illness.

She was bereaved in March of this year by the death of her older brother Michael (Mickey) Murray, who resided at the family home in St Mary’s Park. Mickey, aged 87 at the time of his passing, was a former stalwart of Éire Óg GFC, winning a Carlow senior football medal with the club in 1960.

Kathleen reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Wednesday evening, 14 November, concluding with prayers led by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland. Her remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Family on Thursday morning, where Fr Little celebrated Kathleen’s funeral Mass.

Readings at Mass were by family relative Aislinn Tully, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Cheryl Deere, daughter-in-law. The bringing-forward of the Offertory gifts was by Pat and Anne McManamy, cousins and neighbours of the Deeres.

There was a fitting eulogy to Kathleen by son Paul, who outlined to the congregation his mother’s working life and spoke of the inherent kindness Kathleen brought to all around her.

Paul recalled that, as a young boy, one day he observed a man who was the worse for drink at the green outside the Deere home. The man had fallen down and Paul ran in to tell his mother, fearing the man had died or was seriously hurt.

Kathleen came out, and after allowing him to have a little sleep, gave him tea and sandwiches and sent him on his way. She told Paul that the man was somebody’s son “and had just taken a wrong turn in life”. She was in no way judgemental of the individual.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Bernard Hennessy, with Clare Cashin the organist.

Following Mass, Kathleen was laid to rest with her parents and brother Mickey in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the prayers at the graveside.

Kathleen is survived and will be greatly missed by Paul and Cheryl, brother Jimmy (New Oak Estate, Carlow), sisters Bridie McGrath (Redhill, Surrey, England) and Peggy Healy (Horwich, Greater Manchester), sister-in-law Dolores Murray, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.

Kathleen was predeceased by her brothers Michael (Mickey) and Johnny. Johnny died in July 1997 in Oxford, England, where he was employed by the Unipart Group.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Kathleen Deere will take place on Sunday 18 December in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea at 10.30am.