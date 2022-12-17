  • Home >
Man arrested as gardaí seize €860,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

Saturday, December 17, 2022

James Cox

One man was arrested after gardaí seized €860,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin on Saturday.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) have seized approximately €860,000 of suspected cannabis.

Today’s operation was carried out by gardaí from GNDOCB and the Special Crime Task Force as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity.

During the course of the operation, gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Clondalkin area. Gardaí seized 43kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €860,000.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene, and he is currently detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

