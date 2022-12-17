  • Home >
Myshall Muintir na Tíre honoured for eco initiative

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Myshall Muintir Na Tire, Carlow:  Kim Norton AXA Kilkenny Branch Manager, Damian Howard Project Manager, Patsy McClean Chairperson, Andrew Kenny AXA Insurance

 

By Suzanne Pender

MYSHALL Muintir na Tíre was recently honoured at Axa’s green space initiative Axa Parks.

A host of community-based groups gathered to celebrate the success of local projects in Axa Parks’ €1m nationwide initiative.

The scheme seeks to support local community-based projects develop and enhance green spaces in their local community.

Myshall Muintir na Tíre  was acknowledged for creating “accessibility for all and encouraging meaningful enjoyment while embracing community volunteerism during the restoration and enhancement of the heritage green spaces”.

“During Covid, the outdoors was a place of peace and solace for a lot of people and we all found local walks and parks in our area that we may have taken for granted before,” said Kim Norton, branch manager, Axa Kilkenny.

“At Axa, we are delighted to be helping these local projects, he said”.

 

