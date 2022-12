A man has died after a collision with a van in Co Wexford.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm on Friday evening on the N25 at Killinick.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.