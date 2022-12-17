Tullow school kids say ‘yes’ to languages

By Suzanne Pender

SCOIL Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow joined over 500 primary schools nationwide recently by saying ‘yes’ to Languages!

More than 100 fourth to sixth-class pupils from the school took part in the new primary language sampler. The sampler module is a means for raising awareness among pupils of the range of languages used by their peers, in their schools and community.

Over 500 schools nationwide are taking part and offering modules in a range of modern foreign languages and Irish sign language. In Tullow, the module introduced to pupils was German and was taught over a six-week period during the normal school timetable.

“I appreciate the importance of languages as a life skill, an opportunity for the pupils to think in a different way and build opportunities for the future,” said school principal Marie Coen.

“With so many languages being used by the pupils and staff at our school, this module really helps to build awareness and celebrate the diversity within the school and community.”

Teacher Aisling Madden was delighted to be involved in sharing her language and experience with the pupils, having gained the skills while studying German in university and teaching German in both a German-speaking primary school and at secondary level.

To mark their very enjoyable participation in Yes to Languages, the girls at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes held a celebration day on a very appropriate day in German culture – 6 December, St Nicolas Day.

Each of the girls enjoyed a party and were given a special treat to mark their successful involvement in the project.