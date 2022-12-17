What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Many of the front pages have further details on the death of Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney while on duty in Lebanon.

The Irish Times says Irish officials have little faith in the Lebanese investigation into the murder of Private Rooney amid indications the soldier was killed in a targeted gun attack.

Irish peacekeepers caught up in the attack could have had Lebanese armed forces back-up if they had been in a bigger convoy, the Irish Examiner reports

The Irish Independent says Seán Rooney was shot dead at close range after his armoured vehicle had already overturned.

In other news, the Irish Daily Mail reports that heating oil is being rationed in parts of the country as Christmas and the cold snap fuel demand for kerosene.

The Belfast Telegraph has an exclusive interview with Stephen Nolan, one of the BBC’s highest-paid broadcasters.

The British front pages continue to be dominated by the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series as well as the strikes which will soon hit multiple public sectors in the UK.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report the royals will continue to offer no response to Harry’s accusations about his brother and father in a bid to retain “dignity”.

The Daily Mail and The Times carry the looming walkout of ambulance staff and nurses, with the latter saying the head of the RCN has told the PM to “step in” and “get a grip” of the crisis.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports that traces of a suspected class A drug were found at official residences including Chevening House last summer after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss.

British ministers are ripping up protections for torture victims and asylum seekers arriving on small boats, while quadrupling the time they can be held at controversial processing centres, The Independent says.

The Sun writes that convicted paedophile Gary Glitter will walk free from jail in weeks after serving half of his 16-year term.

Goldman Sachs is planning to axe nearly 4,000 workers, the FT Weekend reports.

And the Daily Star claims perfumes sold at pubs “more than likely” contain urine.

