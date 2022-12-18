Conor McGregor criticised for cruel jibe about PJ Gallagher’s mental health struggles

James Cox

Conor McGregor has been labelled “nasty” and “disgusting” after taking aim at PJ Gallagher in a late-night tweet in which he made light of the comedian’s mental health struggles.

In the now-deleted tweet, McGregor called the former Naked Camera star a “sad pox of a thing”, adding that he was “crying in the paper bout depression”.

Gallagher shared a screenshot of the tweet, in which McGregor wrote: “Sit up right and smile for a change will you, you sad c*nt, hahahaha wife left you an all and your crying in the paper bout depression,

“Posture like a prawn. Sad b*stard. I am Ireland. Don’t forget it. There’s blood on my flag useesoo.”

The Radio Nova DJ replied: “Excuse me! It took years of hard work and awkward walking to get the posture of a prawn. I am delicious!”

Gallagher has been open about his struggles with mental health, which led to him receiving treatment at St Patrick’s University Hospital in December last year.

In a positive update today, he wrote: “Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness. This pic in

@radionova100 was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next. Today I’ve never felt better in my life.”

Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness. This pic in @radionova100 was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next. Today I’ve never felt better in my life. pic.twitter.com/Zqx8QCepfn — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 18, 2022

Celebrities and fans have been posting support for Gallagher, and criticising McGregor for the “vile” tweet.

One person wrote: “PJ Gallagher is 10 times the man McGregor can ever hope to be.”

Another added: “That is a very rude message from Conor McGregor to PJ Gallagher. Mental Health is very serious. Shame on McGregor. Shows himself as a very ignorant man.”

In a message of support for Gallagher, Irish football legend Paul McGrath wrote: “Pj take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone. Whatever you do don’t let him get the better of ya [sic] pal.”

McGrath tagged Gallagher and McGregor in his tweet.