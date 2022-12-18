Éist patron Derek Ryan was the star turn at benefit gig in the Arboretum

By Suzanne Pender

A SPECIAL night of music and entertainment at Arboretum Lifestyle and Garden Centre not only heralded the start of the Christmas season but also raised a terrific €10,000 for Éist Cancer Support Services Centre.

The annual Christmas variety concert in aid of Éist took place at the garden centre on Wednesday 14 December, welcoming a feast of performers and friends of the centre. Among them was country music superstar and patron of Éist Derek Ryan, while MC for the night was James Lakes.

“We have been privileged to hold our annual Christmas concert in the Arboretum on many previous occasions and I would say thank you to Rachel, Frank, Barry and Fergal Doyle, the management and staff of the Arboretum for their continued support,” said Lorna McGrath, service manager at Éist Centre Support Centre.

“Thank you so much to amazing performers – Éist patron Derek Ryan, Dave O’Neill, Adrian Ryan, church soloist Tina Kavanagh and the Looney Tuners. Thank you so much for supporting us,” she added.

The night also featured a raffle with an amazing array of beautiful prizes all kindly sponsored by local businesses.

“Thank you to our amazing MC for the night James Lakes, photographer for the evening Martin Doyle, who captured incredible shots, and to Premier Sound and Lighting Solutions for stage, sound and lighting,” said Lorna.

“Finally, thank you to everyone who came on the night and supported us. The event has raised an incredible €10,000 to date,” he added.