Freezing conditions put council projects on ice

By Suzanne Pender

THE SUB-ZERO temperatures have played havoc with several council projects in Carlow town, delaying a number of them by weeks.

As temperatures plummeted, work at Carlow Town Bus Park, a new urban garden at the junction of Pollerton Road and Green Lane, and footpath upgrades on Browneshill Road all had to be put on ice!

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that the low temperatures halted work on the bus park, with the laying of paving and footpaths impossible in freezing conditions.

“We had hoped to finish in the next week or two, but it’s now looking like early January,” he told last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

“We also can’t complete the urban garden at the junction of Pollerton Road and Green Lane because of the weather conditions. We had started work on footpaths at Browneshill Road, but we had to stop because of the temperatures,” he stated.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that the council had had a “run of bad luck with the weather” between the rain of November and the low temperatures of December.

“It was unfortunately all going against us,” he said.