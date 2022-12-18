  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí arrest two after seizing loaded gun and cocaine in Dublin

Gardaí arrest two after seizing loaded gun and cocaine in Dublin

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Gardaí have arrested two men after seizing a hand gun and cocaine in Dublin on Saturday.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was located along with a small amount of cocaine following a search of a residence in Dublin 10 carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with support from the Special Crime Task Force.

Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the seizure. They are currently detained at Lucan Garda Station.

Commenting on Saturday’s operation, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said violent drug gangs who intimidate communities are the main target of investigations.

“An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt and dismantle these groups and I commend all the officers involved in this operation,” he said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Brian Cowen, Mary Harney and Dick Spring will speak to Sean O’Rourke in RTÉ podcast

Sunday, 18/12/22 - 7:40pm

‘Very traumatic’ for Ukrainians to move accommodation at short notice – Varadkar

Sunday, 18/12/22 - 4:51pm

Davy Russell announces retirement after Thurles winner

Sunday, 18/12/22 - 3:31pm