Local TD welcomes proposed law on international surrogacy

By Suzanne Pender

FAMILIES who have a child through international surrogacy may finally be recognised as the legal parents of their child if a new policy gets the go-ahead.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed news this week from minister for health Stephen Donnelly that the government has approved policy proposals on international surrogacy and the recognition of past surrogacy arrangements.

The intention is that once drafted, the finalised new legislation in respect of international surrogacy and past surrogacy arrangements – which will need to be further approved by government – will be inserted into the ***Health (Assisted Human Reproduction) Bill, 2022*** at committee stage.

Key principles underpinning the government’s proposals are the protection of the rights of all children born as a result of surrogacy arrangements and the safeguarding of the welfare of surrogate mothers.

“I have consistently called for the government to progress with legislation to provide for parental status in Ireland in international surrogacy arrangements and I’m delighted to say that the proposals approved by government today have the potential to provide hundreds of Irish families with a route to formal recognition by the state of the surrogacy arrangements they have undertaken, or will undertake, in other jurisdictions,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor, who was a member of the Joint Committee on International Surrogacy.

“I’m thrilled that the government have endeavoured to implement, in so far as possible, the proposals of the Special Joint Oireachtas Committee and have accepted the majority of the committee’s recommendations.

“Many people in Ireland have a child through international surrogacy and this will allow for those people to be finally recognised as the legal parents of their child, as well as ensuring protections for the surrogate,” she said.

“Today is a huge day for all the families and I would like to sincerely thank minister Stephen Donnelly for delivering on our reports recommendations. I look forward to this legislation being implemented without delay,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.