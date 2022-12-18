Tullow SVP appeal for donations for locals in need

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Tullow conference of St Vincent De Paul Society (SVP) appeals to the public again this year to help them to help others in need this Christmas. This year more and more families are affected by the rising cost of living, especially heating, electricity and food. You can help a family through this winter by supporting their annual appeal. You can donate by several ways: By using the special SVP blue envelopes at the back of the church, in the post office, credit union and parish centre. Any envelope can be used.  All funds raised will be spent in Tullow, Grange, Ardattin, Rathoe, Ballon, Ballyconnell and Coolkenno.

