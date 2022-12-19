Carlow greenway isn’t viable, councillors told

The Borris viaduct

By Elizabeth Lee

A FEASIBILITY study into the viability of a greenway being developed along old railway lines in Co Carlow has found that the plan is unviable because too much of the land involved is in private ownership.

Carlow County Council commissioned Punch Consulting Engineers to carry out the study into the possibility of a greenway being created from Leighlinbridge to either Pallas East in Co Tipperary or New Ross in Co Wexford. The study is now complete and at last week’s meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, director of services Michael Brennan updated local representatives on the report’s conclusions.

He said that the proposed routes, at projected costs of €24 million and €90.4 million respectively, were not possible because so much of the land needed was in private ownership.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella declared that the survey was a waste of money because it was obvious that the land needed wouldn’t be available.

“This was a waste of money. It’s practically useless. I could have told you that the land had gone back in private ownership; there’s even a knackery built on one part of it,” said cllr Kinsella.

Cllr William Quinn said that part of the route would have taken in the Borris looped walk, adding that there had been no consultation with interested groups.

Cllr Michael Doran said that while the results were “not surprising”, he still felt that the route from Leighlinbridge to New Ross should be explored, using the River Barrow. A proposal to develop the Barrow as a blueway had been controversially rejected by Carlow County Council several years ago, while its counterpart in Kildare had given the go-ahead to its own blueway.

“I’m a big supporter of developing the river as an amenity. People want to use it,” said cllr Doran, adding that the council should find a way to link up to New Ross. “There’s only one way and we should face up to that. Ours is unfit for purpose, and the Barrow Track needs upgrading.”

Cathaoirleach Arthur McDonald said that the council should look northwards towards Kildare and not south to Waterford or Wexford in the development of a blueway.

In response to cllr Andy Gladney’s query as to the cost of the survey, Mr Brennan replied that the feasibility study cost €60,000, which the council had paid with the help of a grant.