Dancing with the Stars 2023: Final five couples revealed

RTÉ has revealed the pairings of the remaining five couples competing on the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars.

Paul Brogan and Salome Chachua

Former GAA player Paul Brogan is beginning the New Year by taking to the dance floor with Salome Chachua. Last year Salome was the only female pro dancer to get to the final, so this couple will have the glitterball firmly in their sights.

Damian McGinty and Kylee Vincent

Former Glee star Damian McGinty is paired with Kylee Vincent. Kylee and Damian will find themselves competing against her husband Stephen Vincent, who is paired with Marie Cassidy.

Kevin McGahern and Laura Nolan

Comedian Kevin McGahern will be sure to entertain as he hits the dance floor with returning pro Laura Nolan, who most recently danced with Love Island star Matthew McNabb in the last season.

Shane Byrne and Karen Byrne

Former rugby international Shane Byrne is paired with Karen Byrne for series six of Dancing with the Stars. Tackling the challenge with a former winner of the series, Shane will be hoping to take home a new kind of trophy – the glitterball.

Carl Mullan and Emily Barker

2FM Breakfast host and Instagram sensation Carl Mullan is partnered with Emily Barker for series six of Dancing with the Stars. Having previously made it to the final, Emily will be hoping this year she can go one step further and take home the glitterball trophy with this year’s partner, Carl.

Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One on January 8th