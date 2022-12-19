€250k fund will give Carlow Town Park a new lease of life

By Suzanne Pender

INVESTMENT of €250,000 will give the “tired” playground at Carlow Town Park a whole new lease of life, it was confirmed this week.

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District that the town park had received funding of €250,000 for the upgrade of the playground.

Mr Knowles said the upgrade will make the playground fully accessible and universal with new seating areas and picnic benches, including smart benches, junior and senior areas to play and a new sensory zone.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that the funding announcement was “hugely welcome”.

“We have the best town park in the country, but our equipment, it’s fair to say, had become a bit tired, so this investment is very welcome news,” he said. Cllr Phelan also asked when we could expect the work to be completed.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that it was over 20 years since the park had opened and the playground equipment had not been upgraded in that time. She stated that members of the public had also suggested that a basketball court be considered as part of the plan and also a bandstand to allow for outdoor performances.

Mr Knowles confirmed that a half-basketball-court is part of the plan for Hanover Park and confirmed that a similar project at Carlow Town Park would be looked at. Following a question from cllr Adrienne Wallace on what exactly smart benches are, Mr Knowles confirmed that they have the facility to charge phones and also provide an environmental monitoring centre for noise levels and air quality.

Mr Knowles stated that the “major designs are in place” in relation to the playground and it would “hopefully” be in place by next summer.