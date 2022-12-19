By Charlie Keegan

THE recent death of Mary Reddy, Tullow Road, Carlow evoked many expressions of sincere sympathy for a greatly-loved wife, mother, sister and grandmother.

The former Mary Byrne was a native of Castle Street, Carlow and daughter of the late Patrick (Paddy) and Elizabeth (née Dillon) Byrne. She was one of a family of five – three girls and two boys.

In 2018, Mary was diagnosed with cancer and, during her illness, received hospital treatment, which provided her with a good quality of life for three-and-a-half years, until the cancer returned in a more aggressive form. Mary was treated in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, Waterford University Hospital and at Aut Even in Kilkenny.

Mary’s passing on Saturday 20 August came just a day after her 76th birthday. Although in the very final phase of her illness, she demonstrated her great resilience and determination by celebrating her birthday at her daughter Anita’s home in Nurney, Carlow, surrounded by her loving family.

Educated by the Presentation Sisters in Carlow, after her school years Mary went to work in Sloan’s of Dublin Street. She subsequently went to New York to her sister Helen, sourcing employment in the Big Apple’s Creedmore Hospital for about a year.

Mary returned to Carlow, going to work in The Nationalist & Leinster Times, 42 Tullow Street, where she was to meet the love of her life, Johnny Reddy, a compositor at the newspaper. Mary was known for her kind, gentle manner in The Nationalist, being very conscientious about her work.

Mary and Johnny wed on 17 August 1968 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, honeymooning in Spain. The Reddys went on to have four children – three girls and a boy.

The life of Mary Reddy was expertly captured by Jacinta in a wonderfully-crafted eulogy during her funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Askea on Wednesday morning, 24 August. Jacinta told the congregation that her family and friends were the most important focus in Mary’s life.

She described her mother as “a woman of great faith, for whom religion was always a huge part of her life”.

Continuing, Jacinta said: “Anyone who knew our mother knew that she was a very sweet, kind, loving, caring and generous woman.

“Mary was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. She was a true fighter and, despite the terrible diagnosis, her incredible tenacity showed up in her will to live with the awful disease. She never wanted to burden anyone with feeling they had to take care of her, especially on her more challenging days.

“Her grandchildren Kian, Aaron, Tia and Michaela were a huge part of her life. She attended all Kian’s football games in hail, rain or snow, encouraging him on and, most recently, was so proud to learn that Kian was accepted in UCD.”

Jacinta said grandson Aaron had a special relationship with his Nana. He loved to come to Ireland, so much so that he did not want his mother to come with him, so that Mary could spoil him, as she did. It was so important to Aaron to have his Nana’s approval of his girlfriend, having received this approval on her birthday, the day before her passing.

Continuing her tribute, Jacinta said that Mary’s granddaughter Tia loves the stage, and there was not a concert in which she performed that Mary did not attend. “She loved watching Tia perform and would play her videos on repeat when they were sent to her. Tia called her Nana every day after school and Mary would have pancakes waiting for her.”

Mary was very proud of the beautiful lady granddaughter Michaela has grown up to become. “She was over the moon to see Michaela go to college and how she is so kind to the younger grandchildren.”

Jacinta said Johnny and Mary were married for 54 years, adding that Johnny saved the house from being burned to the ground with all the candles Mary had lighting for all the family. She added: “Johnny will continue to light her candles every day.”

Jacinta’s eulogy continued: “Our mother taught us the importance of the family, stressing the qualities of family, faith – kindness and forgiveness – and, as hard as it is accepting she is now longer with us, her beautiful soul is reunited with her mother and father, brother John and her nephew Joseph, in Heaven.”

John Byrne was a long-serving and popular machinist with The Nationalist, who passed away on his 60th birthday.

Jacinta said Mary’s spirit and legacy will continue through all the lives she touched, commenting: “In the final moments, the peace and tranquillity that came over her face was breath-taking.”

She said the Reddy family wished to extend thanks to Mary’s best friend Moira, who supported her until the very end, making her favourite foods and bringing Mary Holy Communion to the Reddy home every day.

Jacinta also expressed her thanks to Mary’s brother Brendan and her sisters Helen and Martina, for all their support.

There was also an expression of thanks to Anita’s partner Shane for his assistance over the recent, difficult days for the Reddy family.

Mary reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Tuesday evening, 23 August, with concluding prayers by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland. Her remains were removed to Askea church on Wednesday morning, where Fr Little celebrated Mary’s funeral Mass.

Readings, Prayers of the Faithful and bringing forward of the Offertory gifts were undertaken by family members, including Mary’s cherished grandchildren. The singing of hymns at Mass was by Louise Delaney, a family friend.

Following Mass, Mary was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Granddaughter Tia sang one of Mary’s favourite songs, Elvis Presley’s *Can’t help falling in love, at the grave.

Mary is deeply missed by her husband Johnny, children Jacinta Reddy (Munich, Germany), Anita Reddy (Nurney), Martina Reddy (Tinteán Coille, Pollerton, Carlow) and John (Dublin), brother Brendan (Bullock Park, Carlow), sisters Helen Kelly (New York), Martina James (South Carolina), grandchildren Kian, Aaron, Tia and Michaela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Dave, Shane, by nephews, nieces, best friend Moira, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Mary Reddy was celebrated in Askea church on Sunday 18 September.

May Mary’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.